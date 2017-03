03/27/17 – 5:30 A.M.

March has been gambling awareness month and gambling affects a small percentage of Ohioans. That’s the message from Responsible Gambling Program Coordinator Amanda Blackford.

If you are concerned that you might have a gambling problem, Blackford said there is a test you can take.

Blackford said that there are treatments available to those who need help.

You can learn more about gambling addiction and services offered to those seeking recovery at casinocontrol.ohio.gov