Maria Sharapova returns from doping ban

Adam Pretty/iStock/Thinkstock(STUTTGART, Germany) — After 15 months, Maria Sharapova is back.

The one time world number 1 faced off against Roberta Vinci in front of a sellout crowd at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany taking the match 7-5, 6-3 after a shaky start. Wednesday’s match was the Russian’s first since losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Australian Open, and her first match on clay in nearly two years.

Last year, Sharapova tested positive for the banned substance meldonium. She had her initial two-year ban reduced to 15 months. Sharapova said at the time that she had been taking meldonium for many years, but overlooked an announcement by the World Anti-Doping Agency that it added the drug to its banned list at the beginning of 2016..

Sharapova tweeted after the match “This feeling is everything!! Thank you!!”

She received a wildcard to enter the tournament – essentially a free pass into the draw thus not being required to play qualifying matches. Some of her fellow players have been vocal about their displeasure that Sharapova got a wildcard for the Stuttgart tournament. In her post match press conference, Sharapova defended her accepting of the slot by saying “I am not getting a wildcard to receive a trophy or a golden platter. I have to get through the matches and still have to win them and that’s my job.”

But that might be different for the upcoming French Open. The French Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday that they will be making their decision in the coming weeks as to whether Sharapova will receive a wildcard to play in Paris. The tennis world has been buzzing with speculation that the two-time winner would be forced to play qualifying matches – facing off against ‘rising’ stars on side courts to actually earn a place in the main draw.

She responded to the speculation saying “I think I would be prepared to play in the juniors if I had to… If I get the opportunity to be in a draw, I’ll take it.”

The French Tennis Federation is expected to announce their decision on her fate on May 16th. Awaiting Sharapova in the round of 16 is fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

