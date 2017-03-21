Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is now an animated film

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been a hit single, a ringtone and a children’s book, and now Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is a movie.

Production has started on the film, an animated tale based on Mariah’s 2015 children’s book, which was inspired by the song. It’s a straight-to-DVD production that’ll also be available on Digital HD and On Demand this holiday season. Mariah narrates the movie — in a statement, she says, “I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families.”

The movie features the voices of Henry Winkler, Lacey Chabert, Phil Morris, Breanna Yde, Lana Hayes and others. It’s about a young girl named Mariah — obviously — who wants a puppy named Princess for Christmas. But before she’s trusted to take care of the puppy, she has to prove she can pet-sit a badly-behaved dog named Jack. As Mariah and her family prepare for Christmas, Jack turns their world upside down.

Mariah fans know that Jack was the name of the singer’s dearly departed Jack Russell terrier. She currently has eight other Jack Russells, according to reports.

