Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio’s 1954 marriage certificate sells for $122,500

Goldin Auctions(NEW YORK) — The document that bound Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio in matrimony has sold for $122,500.

The “Some Like It Hot” actress and New York Yankee wed on Jan. 14, 1954, in San, Francisco, California, according to their marriage certificate, which was purchased on June 3 by an entity from Goldin Auctions.

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, told ABC News that the marriage certificate was originally acquired from a private collector who purchased it from the Joe DiMaggio estate auction in 2006.

“It is a historic document that ties together the golden age of Hollywood and baseball Royalty,” Goldin said. “It is an important piece of American history showing the marriage of the most popular baseball player of the era to the most popular actress perhaps of all time.”

The document, signed by California Municipal Court Judge Charles S. Peery and witnesses Rene Barsocchini and Tom DiMaggio, is described by auctioneers being in “very good condition with just light toning to the edges.”

Monroe and DiMaggio divorced nine months after their City Hall nuptials.

Despite their split, DiMaggio reportedly sent roses to Monroe’s grave multiple times a week after her death in 1962.

In the past, Goldin Auctions has sold other items belonging to DiMaggio, including his 1942 Yankees uniform.

