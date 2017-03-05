Marine Corps investigating nude photo sharing of women service members

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Marine Corps is investigating allegations that current and former Marines shared and commented on hundreds of nude photos of female colleagues on a closed Facebook page.

The War Horse blog and Reveal first published the allegations. According to the report from Reveal, in one instance a Marine allegedly followed a woman corporal on a base and posted pictures of her without her knowledge to the closed Facebook group “Marines United.”

Some of the additional photos posted may have been consensual and intended to be private, but were posted by others to “Marines United.” Some members of the Facebook group also allegedly wrote obscene comments on the photos, according to Reveal.

It is unclear how many individuals were involved, a Marine spokesperson said to ABC News.

“The Marine Corps takes every allegation of misconduct seriously,” a spokesperson said. “Allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated and handled at the appropriate judicial or administrative forum.”

Marine Commandant Gen. Robert Neller did not comment on anything specific in the investigation, but said in part in a statement: “For anyone to target one of our Marines, online or otherwise, in an inappropriate manner, is distasteful and shows an absence of respect.”

“We need to be brutally honest with ourselves and each other,” Marine Corps Sgt. Gen. Ronald Green said in a statement. “This behavior hurts fellow Marines, family members, and civilians. It is a direct attack on our ethos and legacy. Let me be perfectly clear; no person should be treated this way. It is inconsistent with our Core Values, and it impedes our ability to perform our mission.”

