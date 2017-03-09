Marion County Man Drowns While Kayaking Through Wyandot County

03/09/17 – 3:22 P.M.

A Marion County man was found dead in a capsized kayak on the Sandusky River in Wyandot County. The Courier reports that 47-year-old William Shanaberger was reported missing around 9 p.m. Wednesday. He had been dropped off at Harrison Smith Park in Upper Sandusky. He was planning to kayak north to family-owned property in Seneca County.

A caller told the Wyandot Sheriff’s Office that Shanaberger’s vehicle was still at the property. The last time they heard from him was around 3 p.m. Deputies went to the area of Wyandot County 29 and 37 to search for Shanaberger.

Around 11:30 p.m. they found the capsized kayak. The coroner was called to the scene where he ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning.