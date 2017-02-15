Markets finish strong after second day of Yellen testimony

Getty Images(NEW YORK) – The markets had a strong day Wednesday, bolstered by Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s comments to Congress on the health of the economy.

The Dow Jones jumped 107.45 (+0.52 percent) to finish at 20,611.86

The Nasdaq gained 36.87 (+0.64 percent) to close at 5,819.44 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,349.25, up 11.67 (+0.50 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were about $53 a barrel; up less than 1 percent.

Yellen briefed lawmakers for a second day on the strength of the economy. While she said a hike in interest rates will come if economic indicators continued to look strong, she did not signal when to expect a rise in rates.

