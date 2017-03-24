“Married…with Children” Star Katy Sagal Once Dated Kiss’ Gene Simmons

Getty Images/ Vincent Sandoval(LOS ANGELES) — Before Katy Sagal landed the role of Peg Bundy in the long-running TV series Married…with Children, she had her sights set on a singing career, and even dated Kiss bass player Gene Simmons.

In an interview on Thursday’s episode of ABC’s Nightline, the 63-year-old actress recalls the time Kiss came to town when she was still a teenager and started an affair with Simmons.

“There was just this band of boys sitting at the table and I was their waitress and I sang them a song and, one thing led to another and I started this romance with Gene,” Sagal said, laughing. “It was so long ago.”

As her music career struggled, however, Sagal began looking at other options.

“I met a casting director that I will never forget said to me, ‘You will never work in television,'” she said. “This was in the days of Dallas and Dynasty. Everybody looked extremely glamorous… I didn’t look that way. I was a musician, I was in bands. I wore a lot of black make up, a lot of black clothes.”

“Years later when my struggling music career was just not going full steam ahead I said yes to being in a rock musical,” she added. “From there my now manager discovered me.”

A little arm-twisting later, she auditioned for and landed a role on the TV show, Mary, with Mary Tyler Moore, followed by Married… With Children.

Sagal can currently be seen in the sitcom Superior Donuts, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. She’ll also star as Vivian in ABC’s upcoming 30th anniversary musical remake of the movie Dirty Dancing, airing May 24.

