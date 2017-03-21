Marshawn Lynch’s agent leaves football future in question

Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — ESPN reports the agent for retired running back Marshawn Lynch spoke out amid rumors of his client’s potential return, saying Lynch does miss football, but they have not discussed whether or not the Oakland Raiders want him to play for them.

His agent Doug Hendrickson says “it was the media who ran with” reports of a potential match between Lynch and his hometown Oakland Raiders.

Last week, ESPN reported the Raiders were heavily interested in acquiring Lynch, whether via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, who own his rights, or by signing him should the Seahawks grant Lynch his release.

Lynch retired after the 2015 Super Bowl, which the Seahawks lost to the New England Patriots. He played nine seasons, making five Pro Bowls and leading the league in touchdowns twice.

