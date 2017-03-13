Martin Truex Jr. wins at Las Vegas; Busch and Logano tussle after the race

Hemera/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag at Sunday’s Kobalt 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sweeping all three stages of the race and passing Brad Keselowski in the final two laps, in a race that was marred by a post-race pit road scuffle.

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch had to be pulled apart after the race. Busch confronted Logano after Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford made contact with his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the final lap sending Busch into a spinning wreck. Logano finished fourth.

It was Truex’s first win of the year as his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota finished ahead of Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy. Chase Elliott, driving the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, finished thrid.

With Truex’s pass in the final two laps, Keselowski’s bid for back-to-back wins, after a victory last week in Atlanta, faded. Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford finished fifth.

Here are the top-ten standings in the Monster Energy Cup Series following Sunday’s race:

1) Brad Keselowki — 132 points

2) Kyle Larson — 131

3) Chase Elliott — 129

4) Martin Truex Jr. — 127

5) Joey Logano — 119

6) Ryan Blaney –106

7) Kurt Busch — 93

8) Kevin Harvick — 91

9) Kasey Kahne — 88

10) Jamie McMurray — 86

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.