Marvel Studios head says no R-rated Marvel movies coming

(LOS ANGELES) — Despite the extreme success of Twentieth Century Fox's R-rated movies Deadpool and Logan, based on Marvel characters, don't expect to see Captain America cursing on screen anytime soon. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told reporters on Monday the studio — which is owned by Disney — has no plans to get racy.

Feige was speaking during an open house for reporters at Marvel Studios on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Of Fox-produced Deadpool and Logan, Feige said, “My takeaway from both of those films is not the R rating; it’s the risk they took, the chances they took, the creative boundaries that they pushed.”

Feige said that Spider-Man, who is now appearing in Marvel Cinematic Universe films thanks to a deal between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, will appear not only in Avengers: Infinity War but also the untitled fourth Avengers movie, but the two studios have no further plans for Spidey crossovers at the moment.

He also said Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn not only will make the third movie in that franchise but may play a larger role in Marvel movies going forward as the take more of a cosmic turn with Avengers: Infinity War.

“I think James in particular has an amazing connection with these characters and with this cosmic world. So he, I think, could easily oversee additional stories beyond [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 3,” said Feige. “And I think has them and just continues to come up with them, which is cool. All of our core writers and filmmakers know what we are doing in other places and help give input on the various projects.”

