Masked gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians

(CAIRO) — Masked gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in central Egypt on Friday, killing at least 28 people and wounding another 25 people, according to BBC.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Coptic Christians make up just 10 percent of Egypt’s population of 92 million.

Last month, ISIS claimed responsibility for attacks on Coptic churches on Palm Sunday in which 49 people were killed.

President Donald Trump condemned the attacks on Friday and said the U.S. stands in solidarity with Egypt.

“Terrorists are engaged in a war against civilization, and it is up to all who value life to confront and defeat this evil,” Trump said. “This merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt tears at our hearts and grieves our souls. Wherever innocent blood is spilled, a wound is inflicted upon humanity.”

Trump said the attack “steels our resolve to bring nations together for the righteous purpose of crushing the evil organization of terror, and exposing their depraved, twisted and thuggish ideology.”

