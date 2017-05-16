Matchmaking Opportunity Announced For Hancock County Community Mental Health Funds

05/16/17 – 6:42 P.M.

There is a gift-matching opportunity for donations to the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. Tom Buis said that he and other area residents have raised money for mental health.

Buis said that the foundation’s goal is to raise 100,000 dollars for the Community Mental Health Fund.

The funds will be given to support many mental health services in the county.

You can donate online at community-foundation.com or call 419-425-1100 to learn about donating through the mail.