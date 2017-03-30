Matt Damon says Ben Affleck “fantastic” after rehab

ABC/Eddie Chen(LAS VEGAS) — Matt Damon reports that his buddy, Ben Affleck is doing “fantastic” following his stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

During an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote his new film, Suburbicon, on Tuesday, Damon told Entertainment Tonight, that Affleck is “with the kids now” and “couldn’t be happier.”

Matt says Ben is “Mr. Mom-ing it right now,” while his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, is in Atlanta filming her upcoming movie, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, adding, “and that’s what he wants to be doing.”

Affleck is “lucky” to be surrounded by such a solid group of guys, says The Great Wall star. “I have a good group of friends…We always keep track of each other and look out for each other.”

Earlier this month, Affleck, 44, announced that he successfully completed a rehab program.

Suburicon, co-written and directed by another Damon pal, George Clooney, and co-starring Josh Brolin and Julianne Moore, opens nationwide in November.

