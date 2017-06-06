Matthew Perry: “Friends” reunion would be a “nightmare”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Hoping for a Friends reunion somewhere down the line? Count Matthew Perry out.

Perry, who played the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the popular series that ran on NBC from 1994-2004, tells Variety that a reunion with his former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, would be a “nightmare.”

“I have this recurring nightmare — I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it,” he says.

“So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

Perry, who spent three season on CBS’ recently canceled The Odd Couple reboot, is currently starring Off Broadway in the dark comedy The End of Longing, which he also wrote, partly in hopes of shedding the Chandler Bing tag.

“No one’s going to write a part for me like this one. People still see me as Chandler, the goofy, sarcastic guy, and this is not that. I don’t think that anybody’s out there thinking, ‘I’ll write this for Perry,’ other than me,” he explains.

So what’s next for the 47-year-old actor?

“In my head I have this TV project that I’d write. That’s what the fantasy for me is, next. Somewhere on television,” he supposes. “But my brain just thinks of darker s*** than what is expected on a four-camera comedy, or at least on the ones that are on TV now. What I see is serious stuff that, as a bonus, happens to be funny.”

