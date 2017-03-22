Maumee Watershed Conservancy Approves Part Of Blanchard River Plan

3/22/17 – 5:17 A.M.

Plans to improve the Blanchard River channel through Findlay are moving forward. The Courier reports the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District has agreed to move aheadwith preliminary engineering work. Representatives of Stantec Engineering say the improvements would lessen flooding in the city.

The first part of the project calls for soil borings along the river bank in Findlay. The largest part of the work includes cutting benches into the banks between the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge and Broad Avenue. Stantec also calls for widening the bridge’s supports. Stantec says that should lower the 100-year flood by around a foot.

Improving the river channel could cost $20 million. Project manager Steve Wilson says Hancock County has enough money set aside to pay for this part of the project. Stantec also recommends building two dry storage basins south of Findlay. The total cost for the project including building the storage facilities is around $160 million.

MORE: The Courier