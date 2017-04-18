UPDATE: Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Approves Improvements To Blanchard In Findlay

4/18/17 – 10:52 A.M.

Update – 12:02 P.M.

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District is on board with improvements to the Blanchard River in Findlay. The board voted Tuesday to move forward with this part of the project…

Audio: Clark Lynn Army

Conservancy Director Clark Lynn Army says the Maumee Conservancy Court will vote on the plan in early May. This portion of the plan does not include the dry proposed dry storage basins south of Findlay. Army said it could take up to two years to start work in Findlay if the court approves the plan.

In the meantime, Project Manager Steve Wilson says two information meetings are set for next week to talk more about the project.

Audio: Steve Wilson

The first meeting is next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Riverdale High School. The second meeting is the following night at the Hancock County Engineer’s maintenance building.