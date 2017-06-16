Maumee Watershed Conservancy District To Hold Meeting In Hancock County Next Week

6/16/17 – 5:07 A.M.

Hancock County will host an upcoming Maumee Watershed Conservancy District meeting. The Courier reports the Conservancy is holding its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Hancock County Engineer’s Office. Following the meeting board members plan on taking a tour of the Blanchard River.

Tuesday’s agenda includes an update on flood control projects in Hancock and Putnam Counties. The board also expects to request a memorandum of understanding with the Hancock County commissioners and approve estimates given by Stantec Engineering.

If you want to address the board you have to request time on the agenda at least 24-hours before the meeting. The number to call to do that is (419)782-8746.

MORE: The Courier