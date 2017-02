by In

Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Andrew Bogut’s time in Dallas has reportedly come to an end.

ESPN reports the Mavericks traded the 32-year-old center to the Philadelphia 76ers, along with shooting guard Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round pick.

In exchange, Dallas picks up forward Nerlens Noel from the 76ers, according to ESPN.

The move came just hours before this year’s NBA trade deadline, set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.