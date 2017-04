04/19/17 – 2:33 P.M.

The proposed state budget will allow the state to collect business profit taxes. Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik says that this is a bad idea.

Mihalik added that Findlay isn’t alone in its objections to the proposed budget. There are many communities that will be affected by this aspect of the budget.

Mihalik said that thestate will charge a 1% fee for collecting the business profit tax and affect the revenue stream.