McCain says Trump administration in ‘disarray’ at Munich Security Conference

THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images(MUNICH) — In a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, Sen. John McCain said President Trump’s administration was in “disarray,” without mentioning the president’s name.

McCain specifically referred to President Trump’s former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned following growing reports over his ties to Russia.

“I think that the Flynn issue obviously is something that, it shows, that in many respects this administration is in disarray, and they’ve got a lot of work to do,” McCain said.

The Republican senator and chairman of the Armed Services Comittee also added that he was concerned by the U.S. and Europe turning away from “universal values” and that NATO’s founders “would be alarmed by the growing inability, and even unwillingness, to separate truth from lies.”

“They would be alarmed that more and more of our fellow citizens seem to be flirting with authoritarianism and romanticizing it as our moral equivalent,” McCain said.

He told the conference “you should not count America out,” adding that the world “cannot be paralyzed by fear” becuase it is “exactly what our adversaries want.”

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to address the conference on Saturday while the president is in Florida for a rally.

