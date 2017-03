3/14/17 – 5:30 A.M.

McComb council members want to add more security at the village’s park. The Courier reports council talked about adding more security cameras during their Monday meeting. The move comes after a recent break-in and arson at the WaterShed dispensary at the park.

Village Administrator Kevin Siferd is getting quotes for extra cameras near the park’s bathroom and swimming pool.

