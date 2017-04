4/10/17 – 5:15 A.M.

A house fire displaced a McComb family Sunday night. McComb firefighters responded to a home at the corner of West Main Street and South Walnut Streets around 6:15 p.m.

A release from the Red Cross says the agency found temporary lodging for the family affected by the blaze. The Red Cross also assisted with “immediate needs such as food and clothing.”

No other details are available yet.