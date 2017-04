4/25/17 – 5:13 A.M.

McComb is in the market for a new law director. The Courier reports Alan Hackenberg resigned from his position Monday night. Hackenberg is leaving to become a Findlay Municipal Court judge. Governor John Kasich appointed him to the position late last week.

Hackenberg has handled legal matters for McComb since 2011. He took over the village solicitor position from his father, Dave Hackenberg.

McComb officials haven’t named a replacement yet.

MORE: The Courier