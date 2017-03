3/28/17 – 5:29 A.M.

McComb officials are looking at restricting door-to-door sales. The Courier reports council discussed the matter Monday night. Village Administrator Kevin Siferd says residents have complained about several sales people blanketing the village in recent weeks.

Council sent the issue to the General Government Committee for further consideration.

McComb’s council talked about regulating door-to-door sales in 2011. Nothing ever came of the discussion though.

