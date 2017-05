5/9/17 – 5:01 A.M.

McComb has a new legal adviser. The Courier reports village council picked attorney Rob Feighner as the new village solicitor. He takes the place of Alan Hackenberg. The Hancock County Republican Party recently appointed Hackenberg to fill an empty seat in the Findlay Municipal Court.

Feighner also serves as the solicitor for Van Buren and Benton Ridge.

Feigner is a member of the Hackenberg, Beutler, Rasmussen and Feighner law firm.

MORE: The Courier