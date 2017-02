2/28/17 – 5:24 A.M.

McComb officials are looking into updating the village’s emergency shelter plan. The Courier reports Village Administrator Kevin Siferd talked about the project with council Monday night. Siferd says officials will meet with churches soon to talk about any needed updates.

McComb’s emergency plan outlines where residents can go if there is a major storm or other catastrophe. Several churches take part in the plan.

MORE: The Courier