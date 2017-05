5/23/17 – 7:30 A.M.

The school year is rapidly winding down and that means more pools are opening up. The Courier reports the McComb pool is set to open Saturday. Village Administrator Kevin Siferd told council Monday that health officials are inspecting the pool Thursday.

In other McComb park matters, Council President Gordon Myers said he’d like to see more park benches added near the reservoir and more drinking fountains installed in the park.

