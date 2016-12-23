McComb School Board Names Rick Van Mooy As Interim Superintendent

12/23/16 – 4:51 A.M.

McComb’s school board has approved an interim superintendent following Meri Skilliter’s resignation. The Courrier reports that Former North Baltimore Superintendent Rick Van Mooy was accepted as the replacement. Van Mooy served as McComb’s interim superintendent before Skilliter’s predecessor, Mike Lamb, began work in 2007. Van Mooy said, “I’ve been an interim in other districts and I really enjoyed my time here in McComb far and above the others”. He will work as needed and will be paid around $340 a day. According to the newspaper he plans on January 5 being his first day.