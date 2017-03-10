McComb Set To Name New Superintendent

3/10/17 – 5:01 A.M.

The McComb school district will have a new superintendent soon. The Courier reports the board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. to name Tony Fenstermaker to the position. Fenstermaker is currently an assistant principal at Upper Sandusky High School. He’ll take the place of Merri Skilliter, who left to take the Ada superintendent position at the end of 2016.

The school board also interviewed McComb seventh- to 12th-grade Principal Jeremy Herr, Findlay High School Principal Craig Kupferberg, and Perry High School Principal Nicholas Weingart.

