2/14/17 – 5:09 A.M.

It could be more expensive to go to the McComb swimming pool this summer. The Courier reports village council is considering raising admission prices. An agreement with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District means the village has to pay for the water at the pool now.

If the ordinance passes, a family membership for McComb residents would be $125 and $80 for a single pass. Daily admission would increase to $4.

