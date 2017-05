5/12/17 – 5:33 A.M.

McComb teachers have approved a new contract. The Courier reports the three-year deal gives teachers in the district a three percent raise in the first year. They’ll get two percent raises in the second and third years of the agreement.

The contract increases health insurance contributions from 10 percent to 15 percent.

The McComb school board approved the deal during a Thursday meeting.

MORE: The Courier