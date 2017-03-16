McDonald’s ‘compromised’ Twitter account called Trump a ‘disgusting excuse of a president’

McDonald’s(NEW YORK) — The McDonald’s corporate Twitter account shocked its followers Thursday morning with a tweet that called Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a president.”

The tweet read: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was posted at 9:16 a.m. ET and was retweeted hundreds of times before it was deleted.

About an hour later, McDonald’s tweeted that its corporate Twitter account had been “compromised” and that company officials were looking into the incident.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised,” the company said in a statement to ABC News. “We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”

Trump, who is an apparent fan of the fast-food giant, appeared in a McDonald’s commercial alongside one of the company’s mascots in 2002. He was also spotted chowing down on a McDonald’s burger and fries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The tweet likely kicked off a busy morning for McDonald’s global chief communications officer, Robert Gibbs, who served as press secretary during President Obama’s first two years in office.

