McDonald’s offers ‘superfluous’ utensil to promote new burgers

McDonald’s(OAK BROOK, Ill.) — McDonald’s is rolling out a new menu of burgers — and a special utensil to eat them with.

McDonald’s revealed its Signature Crafted Recipes burgers on Monday, which come in Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon. The company also introduced the Frork, a silicone fork-shaped utensil topped with an opening where the customer can insert three to four fries. This was designed solely for scooping up the ingredients that may fall while eating one of the signature burgers, the company said.

“While the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald’s is willing to do whatever it takes to help [customers] enjoy every last bite,” McDonald’s Chef Michael Haracz said.

To announce the Frork, McDonald’s turned to career pitchman Anthony Sullivan:

The Frork will be given away at select McDonald’s locations nationwide May 5 with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipes burger, which sell for between $4.99 and $5.19. The ad features a toll-free number for customers who want to try the Frork or get coupons for a Signature Crafted Recipes burger.

