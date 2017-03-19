McDonald’s tests mobile ordering app

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With a decline in recent sales, McDonald’s is hoping mobile technology will help get it back on track. This all part of a $1.7 billon plan to revive it’s declining customer base (down 500 million visits since 2012).

The company is testing a new mobile ordering app at 29 restaurants in California, and is planning to expand to 59 locations in Spokane, Washington by the end of the month. McDonald’s app competes with mobile ordering from other fast food restaurants such as Taco Bell, Domino’s and Starbucks, which have all been successful with their customer app usage.

McDonald’s has used apps to entice customers before, like back in 2015 when their Loyalty App for McCafe beverages gave customers a free drink after five purchases.

