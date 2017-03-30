McDonald’s to serve fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers in 2018

McDonald’s(NEW YORK) — In the last couple of years, McDonald’s has made some tweaks to its menu — like introducing all-day breakfast, moving to cage-free eggs and testing delivery — in order to help prop up its struggling business. And now, the fast food chain is making yet another change.

Starting next year, McDonald’s will “serve fresh beef, prepared when ordered, in all Quarter Pounder burgers across the majority of its restaurants,” the company announced Thursday in a press release.

The move to fresh beef rivals Wendy’s, which has been touting its use of fresh beef in ads for months, and puts McDonald’s in a position to compete with fast-casual restaurants that use fresh beef.

“Today’s announcement is part of a continuing food journey for McDonald’s,” McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “Over the last two years, we have accelerated the pace of change around how we source and serve our food. Delivering fresh beef that’s prepared when our customers order their food is just another example of how we are raising the bar.”

“We’re just getting started, and can’t wait to show you what’s next,” Kempczinski added.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, McDonald’s tested the use of fresh beef in various restaurants across the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area and in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company says the feedback from customers has been positive.

