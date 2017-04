04/05/17 – 5:07 P.M.

A representative from McLane spoke at the Kiwanis meeting Wednesday about the company coming to Findlay. Julie Norris said that the transition has been going well.

She added that McLane is still looking for people to come work for them.

People enrolled in McLane academy will be paid to learn how to drive for the company. All of their education and registration will be paid as well.

Norris said that McLane is eager to come to Findlay and continue to build their client base.