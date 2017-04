4/6/17 – 8:39 A.M.

A Findlay woman may have suffered from a medical episode before a Wednesday morning crash in the city. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened at 1317 South Main Street around 8:50 a.m. yesterday.

80-year-old Sueann Shrader was driving south on the roadway when she crossed the northbound lanes and hit a tree. Hanco Ambulance took Shrader to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.