Medical Issue Leads To Rawson Crash

5/22/17 – 6:44 A.M.

A medical problem resulted in a two-car crash in Rawson Sunday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened at 153 Powell Lane around 7:15 p.m.

44-year-old Tinika Boyken was driving west when she suffered a medical problem and hit a parked car. Boyken’s car ended up hitting a porch at the Powell Lane home before it stopped.

Hanco Ambulance took Boyken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.