Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show PDA at polo match for first time

James Whatling(LONDON) — Prince Harry and Meghan have finally sealed it with a kiss. The prince and his American girlfriend Meghan Markle were caught on camera embracing and hugging for the first time Sunday at a charity polo match.

It was the second day in a row Markle showed up to support her prince.

On Saturday, they attended a public event as a couple for the first time, a significant step in their relationship.

Markle stood on the sidelines cheering on the fifth in line to the throne while he rode at the Coworth Park Polo Club in Berkshire, England, to support his charities Sentebale and Well Child at the Audi Polo Challenge. On Sunday Harry was joined by his brother Prince William to raise funds and awareness for their various charities including Tusk Trust, a conservation charity which William is the Royal patron

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken part in polo fixtures in support of their charities since 2007 and have continued each year since, raising over £10 million ($13 million) for charitable causes to date,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Saturday.

A slew of A-list celebrities including Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe, “The Crown” actor Matt Smith, and actor Tom Hardy were on hand Saturday. Emma Stone made it for the event Sunday. The star studded polo match kicks off the social season in London every spring.

Markle has started to attend a number of high profile private events with Prince Harry. In March she accompanied him to a wedding in Jamaica for a childhood pal from Eton, the school Harry attended as a teenager.

Harry joined the “Suits” actress over Easter instead of spending Easter at Windsor with his family, indicating just how serious the relationship has become. Markle is expected as Harry’s plus-one at Pippa Middleton’s wedding to Financier James Matthews in two weeks.

The couple met last summer when they were introduced by mutual friends and were photographed together for the first time last November attending a play and leaving the private Members Club Soho in February holding hands.

Markle and Harry have been nearly inseparable, with the two jetting back and forth across the Atlantic to spend time together. The couple also took a romantic vacation together after the New Year to view the northern lights in Norway.

Recently Markle has spent weeks at Harry’s Nottingham Cottage, and speculation has been rife that an engagement is likely in the coming months. The actress recently shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig and gave up her fashion line at Canadian Department Store Reitmans, two steps that would be necessary if she were about to join the Royal Family

Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry will be making an overseas tour to Singapore and Sydney in June to launch the 2018 Invictus Games in Australia, the international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women founded by the prince in 2014. This fall, Harry’s Invictus Games will be held in Toronto, where Markle films her television show “Suits.”

