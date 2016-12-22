Megyn Kelly’s Campaign Comedy Series “Embeds” Debuting in January

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Embeds, he comedy series from Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and The Social Network producer Michael De Luca, will make its streaming debut on January 18, 2017.

Variety reports the show, based on the experiences co-producer Scott Conroy and Peter Hamby, who both met as young reporters embedded with the campaigns of Mitt Romney and one-time VP candidate Sarah Palin, will run on Verizon’s streaming service Go90.

The trade notes the comedy will center on five recent college graduates who cross paths while covering a presidential campaign, “and the bonds they form through their overwhelming circumstances.”



The Kelly File host became a central character in the fractious election season for her spats with President-elect Donald J. Trump, both in her role as a debate moderator, and in subsequent comments he made about her on the campaign trail.

