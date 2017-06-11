Melania and Barron Trump move to the White House

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron have officially moved to the White House, according to the Trump administration.

The first lady on Sunday night tweeted a photo from inside the White House with the hashtag “#Movingday.”

Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

They were accompanied by President Trump’s in-laws, Viktor and Amalija Knav, on Marine One from Joint Base Andrews.

