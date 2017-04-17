Melania Trump reads ‘Party Animals’ at Easter event

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — The Trump family’s first year of hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll showcased first lady Melania Trump as storyteller.

Following her husband’s opening remarks to an estimated 21,000 guests gathered on the South Lawn, the first lady referred to the event as a “wonderful tradition.”

Greeting the crowd and blowing a whistle to kick off the 139th Easter Egg Roll, Melania Trump then sat with a handful of kids and read “Party Animals.”

The first lady told the group of children that the book, written in 2010 by Kathie Lee Gifford, “shows that we are all different, but we are all alike.”

