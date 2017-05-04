Melania Trump sends Pamela Anderson thank-you note for Russian faux fur coat

The White House(WASHINGTON) — Pamela Anderson has found an anti-fur ally in the White House: First lady Melania Trump.

The actress, an outspoken animal rights activist and an honorary director with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), sent Trump in February a faux “eco-fur” coat that she custom-designed with Russian faux fur manufacturer Only Me.

The coat was “a thank-you gift for the first lady’s fur-free look at the presidential inauguration,” PETA writes on its website.

And the first lady appears to have appreciated the gesture.

Anderson on Wednesday tweeted a photo of a letter signed by Trump on White House stationary, dated April 20, which reads, “I very much appreciate your sending the beautiful eco-faux fur from Only Me. I am grateful for your support and encouraging words; they mean a great deal. Together, we can empower more women to stand up for their beliefs.”

Along with the photo of the first lady’s letter, Anderson tweeted, “Dear Melania, Thank you for your sweet note. It is heartwarming to see you manage your position with such beauty and grace.”

@flotus

Dear Melania,

Thank you for your sweet note.

It is heartwarming to see you

manage your position with such beauty and grace.

Pamela pic.twitter.com/h9mmdqxp0h — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 3, 2017

A spokeswoman for the first lady also told CNN, “She does not wear fur.”

When Anderson sent the coat in February, she included a note which read, “Amid all the mania at the inauguration, you looked stunning in an outfit by Ralph Lauren—one of many fur-free designers. I am so happy that you chose not to wear fur! As first lady, you will help set style trends, and by remaining compassionate with your choices, you will warm the hearts of many.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.