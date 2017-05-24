Melania Trump visits children’s hospital in Rome

Franco Origlia/Getty Images(ROME) — First lady Melania Trump paid a visit to Bambino Gesù children’s hospital in Rome on Wednesday, spending her time coloring with patients, snapping selfies, signing bandages and even speaking to them in Italian.

“My visit to Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital today was very moving,” the first lady said in a statement. “To spend time speaking to and coloring with children who have such a positive spirit despite illness was an amazing gift. The time I spent with the little ones in the Intensive Care Unit is something I will never forget, and I will pray for each of them daily. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital, who all do such beautiful and critical work.”

Trump also shared a moving story about a young boy who was just informed he received a heart transplant, adding that she visited with the boy just hours prior.

“Upon landing in Belgium, I learned a young boy and his family who had been waiting for a heart transplant was informed that the hospital has found a donor,” she said. “I read a book and held hands with this special little one just a few hours ago, and now my own heart is filled with joy over this news.”

A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one! #Blessings #Faith pic.twitter.com/DZU3ojxXVC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

The hospital, owned by the Catholic Church and founded in 1869, is the largest pediatric hospital and research center in Europe. The first lady personally wrote a letter to Pope Francis asking to visit the hospital, a spokesperson said.

Princess Diana and Mother Teresa are among those who have visited Bambino Gesù hospital.

