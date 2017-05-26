Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

ABCNews.com(PALERMO, Italy) — First Lady Melania Trump wore an eye-catching multicolored jacket that retails for more than $51,000 while stepping out in Sicily on Friday.

The piece was designed by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, which posted several photos of Trump arriving at the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on its Instagram account.

A video shows Trump donning the brightly colored coat while touring Sicily. She appeared to carry a matching clutch as well.

Trump is accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip since taking office.

Neither Dolce & Gabbana nor the White House have responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

