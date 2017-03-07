Members of German “Freital Group” go on trial

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Members of the German far-right “Freital Group” are going on trial in Dresden, facing charges of terrorism and attempted murder according to BBC News.

The eight members of the group, seven male and one female, are alleged to have targeted a refugee accommodation in the German town Freital, as well as a housing project in Dresden with explosives in 2015. Two were injured in their alleged actions.

The men have not testified while the female suspect pleaded guilty to carrying out the attacks.

BBC reports the unnamed suspects are facing life imprisonment if they are found guilty of attempted murder and up to ten years if they are ruled to be part of a terrorist group.

The “Gruppe Freital,” or Freital Group, was named after the right-wing extremist suspects. It got its name from a suburb in Dresden, Germany.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.