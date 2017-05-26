Members of Metallica, Audioslave, Linkin Park & more mourn Chris Cornell at Los Angeles funeral

Jason Merritt/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Singer and musician Chris Cornell was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles today, and many members of the rock community joined the musician’s widow, Vicky, to mourn and pay their respects to the late Soundgarden frontman.

Fellow musicians who attended the ceremony, according to KABC TV Los Angeles, included Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, Dave Navarro, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica, singer/producer Pharrell Williams, and Tom Morello, Cornell’s Audioslave band mate. Also attending were actors Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Jeremy Renner, James Franco and Josh Brolin, plus Lisa Marie Presley and others.

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington performed “Hallelujah” during the service.

Following the service, Cornell’s gravesite — he was buried next to his friend, Johnny Ramone — was opened to the public. One fan, Melody Andrade, compared Cornell’s passing to the loss of Elvis Presley and John Lennon, declaring it was “one of the saddest days of my life.”

Cornell died last week at age 52, officially of suicide by hanging, though his family has suggested that prescription anti-anxiety medication may have contributed to his death. He’s survived by his widow, Vicky, and three children.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.