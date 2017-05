5/26/17 – 11:14 A.M.

Findlay will honor those who sacrificed their lives for their country this weekend. Annual Memorial Day ceremonies are set for Monday morning. The Hancock County Veterans Council says the day starts with a bridge ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Ralph D. Cole Bridge on Main Street.

Following the ceremony, the Memorial Day Parade will make its way from the American Legion to the Maple Grove Cemetery. Another ceremony follows the parade at the War Memorial in the cemetery.