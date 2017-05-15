Memorial Service Honored Fallen Officers From The Area

05/15/17 – 9:59 P.M.

There was a memorial service for fallen officers from the area Monday evening. Acting Findlay Police Chief John Dunbar said that officers have faced dangers on the job for a very long time.

John Dunbar

He added that it is important to remember and honor those men and women that die trying to protect and serve.

John Dunbar

Eight deceased officers were recognized during the service from the Findlay and Bluffton Police Departments and the Ohio State Highway Patrol of Hancock County. All had passed away on the job between 1898 and1973.